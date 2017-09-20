Suit alleges Ohio funeral home lost baby’s cremated remains

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A woman suing an Ohio funeral home for negligence alleges it lost her stillborn daughter’s cremated remains, then tried to cover up what happened and claimed the ashes were in containers that were actually empty.

The Dayton Daily News reports Brandy Davis’ lawsuit says she was skeptical when Thomas Funeral Home told her last fall that all the remains were in two tiny necklace urns. The lawsuit says she was distraught to discover they were empty.

The lawsuit says the Trotwood funeral home apologized and subsequently, at different times, provided multiple bags of what it said were the remains. The suit says DNA testing on one was inconclusive, and another has been sent for testing.

A message seeking comment was left Tuesday for the funeral home’s attorney, Paul Roderer Jr.

