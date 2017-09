Sunday’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT BASEBALL

Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:05 p.m.

NFL

Baltimore vs. Jacksonville at London, 9:30 a.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Houston at New England, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

NHL PRESEASON

Nashville at Columbus, 3 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Pittsburgh at Belle Vernon, Pa., 8 p.m.

WNBA FINALS

Finals: Los Angeles at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

MLS

Los Angeles at Sporting Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Atlanta United FC, 5 p.m.

Orlando City at Portland, 8 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

NHRA, Dodge Nationals, Mohnton, Pa., Noon

NASCAR Monster Energy, ISM Connect 300, Loudon, N.H., 2 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

ATP World Tour, St. Petersburg (Russia) Open

ATP World Tour, Moselle Open, Metz, France

WTA, Pan Pacific Open, Tokyo

WTA, KEB Hana Bank-Incheon Airport Korea Open, Seoul

WTA, Dongfeng Motor Wuhan (China) Open

Golf

PGA Tour, Tour Championship, Atlanta

Web.com Tour, DAP Championship, Beachwood, Ohio

European Tour, Portugal Masters, Vilamoura

PGA Tour Champions, Pure Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach, Calif.