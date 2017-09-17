Sunday’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT BASEBALL

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 3:37 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 8:08 p.m.

NFL

Philadelphia at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

New England at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.

NHL PRESEASON

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders at Uniondale, N.Y., 1 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 5 p.m.

WNBA PLAYOFFS

Minnesota at Washington, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

MLS

Philadelphia at New York, 1 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

F1, Singapore Grand Prix, 8 a.m.

NHRA, Carolina Nationals Qualifying, Concord, N.C., Noon

NASCAR Monster Energy, Tales of the Turles 400, Joliet, Ill., 3 p.m.

IndyCar, GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma (Calif.), 6:43 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

ITF, Davis Cup, WORLD GROUP, Semifinals: Australia at Belgium, Serbia at France. WORLD GROUP PLAYOFFS: Argentina at Kazakhstan, Croatia at Colombia, Belarus at Switzerland, Czech Republic at Netherlands, Germany at Portugal, Brazil at Japan, Russia at Hungary, India at Canada. ZONAL GROUP I – Europe/Africa, First Round Playoffs: Romania at Austria, Ukraine at Israel. Second Round Playoffs: Poland at Slovakia. Americas, Second Round Playoffs: Peru at Dominican Republic. Asia/Oceania, Second Round Playoffs: Taiwan at South Korea. ZONAL GROUP II, Third Round – Europe/Africa: Lithuania at Sweden, South Africa at Denmark. Americas: Venezuela at Barbados. Asia/Oceania: Thailand at Pakistan.

WTA, Japan Women’s Open, Tokyo

WTA, Coupe Banque Nationale, Quebec City

Golf

PGA Tour, BMW Championship, Lake Forest, Ill.

LPGA Tour, Evian Championship, Evian-les-Bains, France

European Tour, KLM Open, Spijk, Netherlands

Web.com Tour, Albertson’s Boise (Idaho) Open

PGA Tour Champions, Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship, Victoria, British Columbia