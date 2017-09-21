Suspect in fatal hit-skip crash that killed woman charged

COLUMBUS, Oho (AP) — Police say a driver accused of striking and killing a woman with his vehicle and leaving the scene of the crash has been jailed on a felony hit-skip charge in central Ohio.

Columbus police say 20-year-old Armoni Bruce was taken into custody after he turned himself in early Thursday.

Authorities say Bruce was driving an SUV when he struck 57-year-old Alice L. Johnson shortly before 11 p.m. Monday and left the crash site. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later found an SUV believed to have been involved in the crash abandoned near a hospital.

The Columbus man remained in jail, awaiting arraignment. Franklin Municipal Court records did not indicate an attorney for Bruce.