Texans LB Brian Cushing suspended 10 games by NFL

Houston Texans linebacker Brian Cushing has been suspended for 10 games by the NFL for violating the league’s performance enhancers policy.

It’s the second time Cushing has been suspended; he missed four games in 2010 under the same policy. Cushing had won 2009 Defensive Rookie of the Year, an honor which was jeopardized by the suspension. He kept the award after a revote by The Associated Press’ awards panel.

Currently in the NFL’s concussion protocol after being injured in Houston’s opening loss to Jacksonville, Cushing will be eligible to return on Nov. 28.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL