The Latest: Lawyers for NBA twins focus on victim’s motive

The Latest on the assault trial of NBA players Marcus and Markieff Morris (all times local):

4:33 p.m.

A defense lawyer has pressed the man the Morris brothers are accused of beating on whether knowing about the NBA players’ substantial assets was relevant to him.

Erik Hood said he wasn’t looking at any of the defendants differently from each other but he did want them to pay for what they did to him.

Defense attorney Timothy Eckstein asked Hood to confirm that he knew if he didn’t have a claim against one of the twins he “better” have one against the other, but Hood denied that.

Eckstein reviewed text messages Hood sent to people about the case indicating the Morris twins would have to pay him millions in financial damages.

The brothers could face prison time and discipline from the NBA if convicted, including a minimum 10 games of suspension.

___

3:10 p.m.

The aggravated assault trial of NBA players Marcus and Markieff Morris has resumed with the testimony from the man the brothers are accused of beating.

Erik Hood testified Tuesday that his relationship with the brothers became strained because of a misinterpreted text message.

Hood stressed his relationship with them was not based on the Morris twins making it to the NBA.

Defense attorney Timothy Eckstein repeatedly asked Hood to answer only yes or no to his questions.

Hood also testified there was nothing “improper” happening with him and the players’ mother despite their perception that there was.

The Morris brothers are accused of helping three other people beat Hood on Jan. 24, 2015.

