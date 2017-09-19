The Latest: Police officer says he ID’d himself to Blake

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a disciplinary trial for a New York City police officer (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

A New York City police officer who mistakenly arrested former pro tennis star James Blake in 2015 says he identified himself as soon as he put his hands on him.

The account of James Frascatore (fras-kuh-TOHR’-ee) contradicts that of Blake, who testified earlier Tuesday at the officer’s disciplinary trial.

Frascatore says officers had been told about targets who might have knives. He says he jumped Blake without a word because an element of surprise is important in such circumstances.

Blake also says the officer did not apologize. Frascatore says he did.

1:15 p.m.

Former pro tennis star James Blake has joined activists outside New York's police headquarters to call for the firing of an officer who mistakenly arrested him in 2015.

Blake testified earlier Tuesday at a disciplinary trial for the officer, who’s accused of using excessive force.

Blake says that when police realized their mistake, they released him without an apology from the officer.

Officer James Frascatore (fras-kuh-TOHR’-ee) rejected an offer to resolve police department internal charges by forfeiting vacation days.

His attorney says the officer was following orders when he used a takedown move that police use every day without being disciplined.

11 a.m.

Former pro tennis star James Blake says a New York City police officer never identified himself before throwing him to the ground and handcuffing him during a mistaken arrest in 2015.

Blake testified Tuesday at a disciplinary trial for the officer, who’s accused of using excessive force.

Blake says that when police realized their mistake, they released him without an apology from the officer.

He says it should not have happened to him — or to anyone — and that there “needs to be accountability.”

Officer James Frascatore (fras-kuh-TOHR’-ee) rejected an offer to resolve police department internal charges by forfeiting vacation days.

12:30 a.m.

Former pro tennis star James Blake’s mistaken arrest in New York City has become the subject of a disciplinary trial for the arresting officer, who’s accused of using excessive force.

Blake is expected to testify about the 2015 arrest at a proceeding starting Tuesday.

His arrest stirred controversy after a security video showed the officer slamming down him and handcuffing him outside a Manhattan hotel. He was let go after police discovered they had the wrong man.

Officer James Frascatore this year rejected an offer to resolve police department internal charges forfeiting vacation days. A police administrative judge will now hear the case and recommend a potentially more severe punishment, including dismissal.

Frascatore denies he did anything wrong and will take the witness stand.