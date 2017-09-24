The Latest: Ravens WR Maclin in concussion protocol

The Latest on the third Sunday of the NFL regular season:

10:40 a.m.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin is in concussion protocol after hitting his head on the ground during Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

Joe Flacco’s pass to Maclin was intercepted by A.J. Bouye during the second quarter after it came off the wide receiver’s hands. Maclin’s head then seemed to bounce on the turf as he fell down.

___

10:35 a.m.

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Brent Urban has a foot sprain and is questionable to return in Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

Urban came off the field limping after Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette picked up a first down on 4th-and-1 toward the end of the first quarter. He was taken to the locker room for further examination

___

