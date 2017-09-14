Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Ashville Teays Valley 55, Bloom-Carroll 20
Batavia Clermont NE 21, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 8
Beavercreek 41, Lebanon 35, 2OT
Can. Cent. Cath. 42, Louisville Aquinas 7
Cin. Gamble Montessori 42, Cin. College Prep. 0
Clayton Northmont 48, Vandalia Butler 13
Day. Dunbar 60, Cin. Shroder 21
Day. Ponitz Tech. 32, Cin. Riverview East 0
Hannibal River 35, Magnolia, W.Va. 21
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 41, Parma Normandy 8
St. Marys, W.Va. 63, Marietta 19
Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/
