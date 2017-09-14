Thursday’s Scores

by Associated Press on September 14, 2017 at 10:55 pm

PREP FOOTBALL

Ashville Teays Valley 55, Bloom-Carroll 20

Batavia Clermont NE 21, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 8

Beavercreek 41, Lebanon 35, 2OT

Can. Cent. Cath. 42, Louisville Aquinas 7

Cin. Gamble Montessori 42, Cin. College Prep. 0

Clayton Northmont 48, Vandalia Butler 13

Day. Dunbar 60, Cin. Shroder 21

Day. Ponitz Tech. 32, Cin. Riverview East 0

Hannibal River 35, Magnolia, W.Va. 21

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 41, Parma Normandy 8

St. Marys, W.Va. 63, Marietta 19

