Thursday’s Scores

by Associated Press on September 28, 2017 at 11:42 pm

PREP FOOTBALL

Barrington 26, Palatine 24

Buffalo Grove 44, Elk Grove 7

Chicago King 22, Harlan 16

Chicago Little Village def. Tilden, forfeit

Chicago Sullivan 49, Clemente 12

Curie def. Whitney Young, forfeit

Deerfield 24, Vernon Hills 8

Farragut 31, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 30

Fremd 26, Conant 18

Glenbrook South 40, Niles West 0

Grayslake North 7, Wauconda 0

Hersey 35, Wheeling 0

Highland Park 26, Glenbrook North 7

Hoffman Estates 28, Schaumburg 24

Lakes Community 41, Grayslake Central 21

Lincoln Park 46, Lake View 0

Maine South 15, Niles North 0

Maine West 51, Maine East 0

New Trier 27, Evanston Township 17

North Chicago 27, Grant 17

Rolling Meadows 42, Prospect 24

Simeon 40, Taft 0

Stevenson 24, Libertyville 10

