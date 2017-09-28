Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Barrington 26, Palatine 24
Buffalo Grove 44, Elk Grove 7
Chicago King 22, Harlan 16
Chicago Little Village def. Tilden, forfeit
Chicago Sullivan 49, Clemente 12
Curie def. Whitney Young, forfeit
Deerfield 24, Vernon Hills 8
Farragut 31, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 30
Fremd 26, Conant 18
Glenbrook South 40, Niles West 0
Grayslake North 7, Wauconda 0
Hersey 35, Wheeling 0
Highland Park 26, Glenbrook North 7
Hoffman Estates 28, Schaumburg 24
Lakes Community 41, Grayslake Central 21
Lincoln Park 46, Lake View 0
Maine South 15, Niles North 0
Maine West 51, Maine East 0
New Trier 27, Evanston Township 17
North Chicago 27, Grant 17
Rolling Meadows 42, Prospect 24
Simeon 40, Taft 0
Stevenson 24, Libertyville 10
Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/
