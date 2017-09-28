Tire Pros partner to present Ohio Veteran a Track Chair

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- An area business helped in offering a Ohio veteran gain the mobility he lost long ago.

City Tire Pros along with 20 other Tire Pros dealers throughout Ohio partnered with the Cleveland Indians to raise funds for the Allies for Independence; an organization that donates track chairs to disabled veterans. Tuesday night they were able to use those funds to present a Toledo resident and Korean War Veteran, Billy Hamilton, a track chair of his own on the Indians Field.

“The first thing Billy said after he received the chair was now I can walk my dog. It hit me, it was interesting that just the little things, he wanted to be able to walk his dog again.” said Owner of City Tire Pros, David Frame.

After the presentation, Frame was given the opportunity to throw the first pitch

“It didn’t really hit home until you are walking out to the mound and you are looking up on the megatron and its you walking out on the mound and that’s when the nerves settled in and then of course I threw the pitch and it made it across the plate so that was good. It was a little low. little outside, but it made it across the plate. ”

Frame said coming from a family of veterans it meant a lot to him to be able to be a part of honoring Hamilton with the chair.