Top Boise State defensive lineman arrested in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A top defensive lineman for Boise State has been arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office’s website shows 21-year-old David Moa was taken into custody at 2:25 a.m. Saturday by Boise police.

He later was listed as no longer being in custody. Moa is scheduled to appear in court Monday on the misdemeanor charge.

The arrest of the 6-foot-3, 271-pound Moa was first reported by the Idaho Statesman. Details were not immediately available. School officials did not immediately reply to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Moa, who is from San Diego, led Boise State with 8½ sacks in 2016 and was an All-Mountain West first-team selection.

He has one sack this season for the Broncos (2-1).

