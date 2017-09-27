Troops thank local organization for care packages

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Earlier this summer the Muskingum County Board of Developmental Disabilities did a service project collecting items to send to troops overseas and now they are being honored for their efforts.

The MCBDD Starlight Programs and People First Muskingum Chapter worked together to collect items like baby wipes, chapstick, hard candy, toiletries, tube socks, and more to send to troops currently serving overseas.

“We gathered together and created packages to send to the troops,” said Lisa Clark, Customer Guide at MCBDD. “With the troops in McConnelsville in mind because they were recently deployed. Over 300 were deployed just out of McConnelsville kind of unexpectedly.”

Captain Kristina Gaskins says the troops from McConnelsville were grateful for the hard work that was put into the packages and they’re enjoying their goods.

“They worked very hard and they put together over 10 boxes filled with letters, candy, cookies, all of the necessities that our soldiers would need while they’re overseas serving. Our soldiers have been over there and anything they can get from home really means a lot to them and gives them a little piece of home.”

The Ohio County Board of Developmental Disabilities is celebrating its 50th anniversary and sent the care packages as part of their service campaign Always There.