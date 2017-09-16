Tuskegee Airmen chapter to launch youth aviation program

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Tuskegee Airmen chapter in Cincinnati is launching a new youth aviation program after receiving an anonymous donation of $10,000.

the program will teach young people how to fly a plane and introduce them to careers in aviation.

Marvin Bryce Sr. is youth aviation director for the organization, named for a famed group of black military pilots who flew during World War II.

Bryce says the program will help inner city children understand “there’s more to life.” He says if young people don’t know what they can achieve, they will never reach for it.

Chapter president James Shaw says Bryce, who is a pilot and a minister, is the ideal choice to lead the program.

Bryce says he expects to launch the program in the upcoming weeks.