Undefeated Heidelberg proves to be too much for Muskingum

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – The Heidelberg Student Princes (4-0, 3-0) invaded McConagha Stadium and jumped out to an early lead to win their eighth straight over Muskingum (1-4, 0-4) and stay undefeated on the season with a 36-13 win.

Muskingum was playing from behind pretty much the whole game after turning the ball over on their first two drives. Just five minutes into the game the Student Princes had jumped out to 15-0 lead. The second turnover resulted in defensive lineman Verondtae Wilkinson picking up a Noah Hahn fumble in mid air and racing 36 yards untouched for a touchdown.

The Muskies would squander first half opportunities. Muskingum missed a short field goal near the end of the second quarter that could of made it 15-10. Heidelberg then marched the ball down the field and scored a short rushing touchdown with seconds left in the half to take a 22-7 lead at halftime.

In the second half Muskingum’s offense would struggle to move the ball while Heidelberg continued to air it out. Student Prince quarterback Tyler Stoyle threw for a career high 402 yards and three touchdowns.

Muskingum wide receiver Damon Jones was one of the few bright spots offensively for Muskingum. He had 110 yards on 10 receptions and caught both of Muskingum’s touchdowns. He now has four receiving touchdowns on the year.

The 36 points the Muskie defense gave up was the fewest points Heidelberg has scored all season. Muskingum’s secondary also had two interceptions.

The Muskies have a much needed bye coming up. Heidelberg will meet Mount Union in Tiffin. They are the only two team who are undefeated in the Ohio Athletic Conference.