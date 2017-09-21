United Way expanding 211 Program from Call to Text

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Those looking for help may no longer have to dial 211.

United Way of Muskingum Morgan and Perry Counties is expanding their 211 program to texting starting October 1st. This means individuals looking for information or help may text their zip code to 898-211 where you will receive a personalized response.

“Pathways or 211 information line will respond back to you and ask what information you are looking for and then you simply respond back with what you need. It’s a live person responding to you from the Pathway Center. So those messages are coming from a real person who knows the database and will be able to help you with what you need. ” said Community Impact Director of United Way, Becky Clawson.

Clawson said the addition will help remove barriers by making the process completely anonymous and even cheaper for those who have a prepaid or pay by the minute cell phone plan.

“This will be a much lower cost rather than making possibly a 5 to 10 minute phone call text messages typically are a third of the cost on those plans as phone calls. So we are reducing the cost for those individuals to be able to access it. so even if you only have a couple of minutes left on your plan you can still get the information you need. ”

Clawson added that anyone who wants to receive the monthly 211 reports can contact her at United Way.