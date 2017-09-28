US energy secretary to visit Ohio uranium plant site cleanup

PIKETON, Ohio (AP) — U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry plans to visit the southern Ohio site of a former Cold War-era uranium plant on Friday.

Perry originally was scheduled to visit the cleanup site of the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Piketon in July. He postponed that to attend a Cabinet meeting in Washington.

The Department of Energy says Perry will tour the site with Republican Sen. Rob Portman.

Portman and Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown had urged Perry to get a firsthand look at the cleanup work and its role in the region’s economy. It produces some of the best paid jobs in an area of high unemployment.

Commissioners from four counties have asked Perry for continued funding for the cleanup. However, a plan to store contaminated waste on-site has drawn local opposition.