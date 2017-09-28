Veterans Appreciation Foundation donating to Ohio Flags of Honor

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A local foundation is helping honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The Zanesville Veterans Appreciation Foundation raised over 46,000 dollars this year and are now using those funds for veteran events and causes and the first on the list is Ohio Flags of Honor, a memorial that travels throughout the state including Zanesville honoring Ohio soldiers who have fallen in the war on terrorism.

“We got involved with him we saw what a great cause it was and he needed help, pretty much out of his own pocket to begin with. So he is an important part of our three-day weekend in June and its at Zanesville High School for three days there. People by the hundreds came by and saw it. So he is so vital to our program we thought we would invest money in what he is doing to make it even classier.” said Member of the Executive Board of the Zanesville Veterans Appreciation Association, Wayne Clark.

Several canopies as well as flags are being donated, something that President of Ohio Flags of Honor, Gino Zimmer said will play an important role throughout the year.

“This is just another one of those kind deeds that is going to serve a great purpose to keep the volunteers out of the weather in case of rain or very hot and we never had a tent of our own and now we have two of them and they even have our logos on them and its a good quality tent I’m just excited.”

Zimmer plans on returning next June to the Zanesville High School and invites everyone to come view the memorial.