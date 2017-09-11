Weather Discussion

MONDAY 9/11:

TODAY: Chance Showers. PM Mainly. Mostly Cloudy. High 71

TONIGHT: Cloudy & Mild. Chance Rain. Low 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Chance Showers. Warmer. High 76

DISCUSSION:

Good Morning Southeast Ohio!

Not as cool as our past mornings have been, but still relatively cool, with temperatures in the mid 50’s. Clouds will build back later this morning, with mostly cloudy skies expected for the rest of the day.

Thanks to high pressure of to our northeast, the rain will likely hold off until lunchtime.

Along with cloudy skies, temperatures will be in the low 70’s in the afternoon. Rain chances will hold steady during the evening and overnight, with temperatures in the low 60’s.

Chances for rain will increase during the mid-week and will end before we head into the weekend. We will say goodbye to Irma, as the remnants of the storm get swept out towards the east on Friday.

High pressure and moderating temperatures will then move in for the weekend!

Have a Great Day!

-Ross

Connect with me:

Twitter: @Ross_WxWHIZard

Facebook: Ross Damon Caruso – WHIZ

E-Mail: rcaruso@whizmediagroup.com