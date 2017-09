DUNCAN FALL, Ohio – The most exciting play we saw this week in high school football came in the Philo-John Glenn game.

Philo’s Isaac Gill had a 103 yard pick six as the Electrics took down the Little Muskies 28-17. It was one of three interception for Gill. It was the first loss of the season for JG.

Philo is on the road to play at Tri-Valley this Friday.