Week five high school football matchups

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Here is the high school football schedule for all area games for week five of the season. All kick offs are at 7 p.m.

Fri. Miami Trace (0-4) at Zanesville (1-3) (Broadcasted on AM 1240)

Fri. Harvest Prep (1-3) at Rosecrans (4-0)

Fri. Philo (3-1) at Tri-Valley (3-1)

Fri. Maysville (3-1) at John Glenn (3-1) (Z92 Radio Game of the Week)

Fri. West Muskingum (0-4) at Sheridan (2-2)

Fri. Crooksville (1-3) at Morgan (1-3) (WHIZ-TV Game of the Week)

Fri. New Lexington (2-2) at Coshocton (0-4)

Fri. Newark (0-4) at Olentangy Orange (4-0)

Fri. Heath (0-4) at Lakewood (0-4)

Fri. Utica (0-4) at Granville (3-1)

Fri. Licking Heights (3-1) at Newark Catholic (1-3)

Fri. Northridge (4-0) at Licking Valley (4-0)

Fri. Ridgewood (3-1) at Strausburg-Franklin (2-2)

Fri. River View (0-4) at Barnesville (1-3)

Fri. Indian Valley (4-0) at Buckeye Trail (2-2)

Fri. Cambridge (2-2) at Wheeling Park (2-2)

Fri. Meadowbrook (2-2) at River (3-1)

Fri. Caldwell (1-3) at Shadyside (3-1)