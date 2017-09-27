Week six high school football matchups and standings

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Here is the high school football schedule for all area games for week six of the season. All kick offs are at 7 p.m.

Fri. Zanesville (2-3) at Cambridge (2-3) (Broadcasted on AM 1240)

Fri. Worthington Christian (1-4) at Rosecrans (4-1)

Fri. Tri-Valley (4-1) at New Lexington (2-3)

Fri. Morgan (1-4) at Maysville (3-2) (Broadcasted on Z92)

Fri. John Glenn (4-1) at West Muskingum (0-5)

Fri. Sheridan (3-2) at Philo (3-2)

Fri. Coshocton (1-4) at Lucas (4-1)

Fri. Ridgewood (4-1) at Indian Valley (5-0)

Fri. Meadowbrook (3-2) at River View (0-5)

Fri. Buckeye Trail (2-3) at Strausburg-Franklin (2-3)

Fri. Conotton Valley (1-4) at Caldwell (1-4)

Fri. Van (WV) (3-2) at Shenandoah (5-0)

Fri. Big Walnut (0-5) at Newark (0-5)

Fri. Newark Catholic (1-4) at Utica (0-5)

Fri. Heath (1-4) at Watkins Memorial (1-4)

Fri. Licking Valley (5-0) at Lakewood (0-5)

Fri. Granville (4-1) at Licking Heights (4-1)

MVL Standings

1. Tri-Valley 3-0 (4-1)

2. Philo 3-1 (3-2)

T3. John Glenn 2-1 (4-1)

T3. Sheridan 2-1 (3-2)

T5. Maysville 2-2 (3-2)

T5. New Lexington 2-2 (2-3)

7. Crooksville 1-3 (2-3)

8. Morgan 1-3 (1-4)

9. West Muskingum (0-4) 0-5)