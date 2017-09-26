West Muskingum striving for new turf field and track

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Grass football fields are becoming as outdated as the drop kick and leather helmet.

The grass football field at West Muskingum High School has been there since the early 60s. The track is two decades old and virtually unusable. Now the school district is trying to raise funds so that can replace both of them with their “Light the Hill” renovation project.

“Every dollar that we raise is privately funded. So there are no tax payer dollars that are going to this project. And we aim to keep it that way,” said Sean Brady, a committee member for the renovation project.

The school hopes to raise enough funds so that they can start renovations by the spring of 2018 and they hope to have it done in time for the 2018 football season. In addition to a new turf field, they’d also install a new running track so that West M can host track and field meets again.

Their goal is set at $1.2 million. So far they are at about $480,000. Meaning the rest will come from private donations and sponsorship.

“It would be a great asset to our community on the west side of Zanesville. There’s not any real type of athletic facility that’s available to them. Anyone that’s a community member would have the availability to use this facility. And the students that are currently enrolled in West Muskingum Local School District or future students would have a great boast in morale with the facility being as nice as we hope,” said Brady.

Anyone interested in donating can do so through the Muskingum County Community Foundation. You can visit their website at www.mccf.org.