White Sox bullpen covers 8 2/3 innings to beat Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Chris Volstad and Chicago’s bullpen covered 8 2/3 innings after starter Carson Fulmer left with a blister, and the White Sox beat the Houston Astros 3-1 on Thursday night.

Volstad (1-0) got his first win since 2012 with the Chicago Cubs. He allowed a run over 4 1/3 innings, and six relievers kept Houston scoreless from there. Juan Minaya worked around two walks in the ninth for his fifth save.

Tim Anderson homered to extend his hitting streak to a career-best 12 games, and Kevan Smith added two hits for Chicago.

The victory snaps a six-game winning streak for the Astros, who clinched the AL West on Sunday but are still making a push for the league’s best record.

Chicago built a 2-0 lead off Dallas Keuchel (13-5) by the third inning. Brian McCann got Houston within 1 on a solo homer in the bottom of the inning.

Anderson launched a towering shot to center to begin the eighth inning. He has two homers, three doubles and six RBIs during this streak.