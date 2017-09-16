Wibbeler leads Capital past Muskingum

BEXLEY, Ohio – Muskingum would probably like to say goodnight to their only night game of the season.

The Muskies (1-2, 0-2) jumped out to an early lead over Capital (1-1, 1-0) on a trick play. In the first quarter, the Muskies struck on a 46 yard halfback pass from Bernard Johnson to Damon Jones to take a 7-0 lead. However, Capital would score three times before the half came to an end and they led at intermission 20-14.

The Crussaders were lead by former Zanevsille Blue Devils quarterback Thomas Wibbeler. The junior transfer threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns for Cap.

Captial, who was coming off a bye, scored 19 unanswered point to open up the second half. The Muskies would punch in two fourth quarter scores but came up short 39-28. After falling to Otterbein last week, Muskingum has now lost back-to-back games.

In addition to throwing a touchdown on the trick play, Johnson also ran for a career high 131 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman quarterback Brody Hahn completed 10-21 passes for 115 yards and threw one pick.

Muskingum is on the road for a third consecutive week next Saturday. They travel to Marietta to play the Pioneers at 1:30 p.m.