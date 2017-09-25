Woman dead, 3 others hospitalized after house fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Officials in northeastern Ohio say a woman has died and three other people, including a young child, were hospitalized after a house fire.

Youngstown fire officials say the woman was pulled from the fire early Sunday and revived by firefighters, but later died at a hospital. Youngstown Fire Battalion Chief Gary DiTullio tells WKBN-TV a child was dropped off the roof to a passer-by and at least one adult jumped to escape the flames. Their conditions were unknown.

Two dogs were killed in the fire.

Investigators are still trying to determine a cause.