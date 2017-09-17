Woman killed, 5 injured in Ohio crash

MARION, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a woman was killed and five others were injured when two vehicles collided in Marion County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a car driven by 26-year-old Shane M. Deyo, of Rushylvania, was struck after he stopped at a stop sign and headed through an intersection on Saturday. His passenger, 46-year-old Mildred L. Robinson, was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Also taken to the hospital were Deyo; the other driver, 33-year-old Jeremy W. Cox, of Richwood; and Cox’s passengers, 31-year-old Lindsay Cox; 4-year-old Dallas Cox; and 11-year-old Makayla Cox. Their conditions were not immediately known.

No charges have been filed. An investigation is continuing.