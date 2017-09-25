Woman killed in jet ski collision on rural Ohio farm pond

BUCYRUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an 18-year-old woman was killed when two jet skis collided on a farm pond in rural northern Ohio.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was on one jet ski when she was struck by another one on Sunday evening in Crawford County’s Tod Township, roughly 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Columbus.

The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital. Authorities said her name was being withheld until her relatives could be notified about the death.

The sheriff’s office says the Ohio Department of Natural Resources will help investigate what happened.