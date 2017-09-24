Y-City Barbershop Chorus hosts variety show at Secrest Auditorium

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A local chorus group held its annual variety show at Secrest Auditorium today paying homage to the late great Ed Sullivan.

The Y-City Barbershop chorus opened the show performing “Buncha Bad Boys”. Staying in true Sullivan fashion, the show featured an array of acts including a special appearance by the Beatles — well, the Zanesville version at least. We caught up with Chapter President Brian Morgan and Show Chairman Tyson Kumorowski who told us about another aspect of the show that attendees may not expect.

Morgan said, “There’s a little magic.” And Kumorowski agreed, “There’s a little bit of magic. There’s a magic show. There’s a little bit of something for everyone.”

The show also featured performances from the Lipstick Scoundrels and Weekend Edition. The chorus group will begin preparing for holiday performances next month and is looking for new talent to join them. You can find more information on their Facebook page.