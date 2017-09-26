Zane State College awarded with quarter million dollar grant

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Zane State College is awarded a grant from the Ohio Department of Education to update equipment in their radiology classrooms.

Zane State will receive a RAPIDS grant which is a statewide grant. Lauren Huffman, Program Director of the Radiologic Technology Program says the school will receive a quarter of a million dollars to use to purchase the equipment it needs.

“Well we have had the opportunity to receive a large grant that will enable us to purchase new digital imaging equipment.”

The funds from the grant will go to purchasing state-of-the-art digital radiography equipment as well as provide other resources for students. The new equipment will include an advanced patient simulator for the students to utilize.

“So currently our lab has what we call CR, computer radiology, and the hospitals now are on a new technology called digital radiology, or DR. So this new equipment will be DR which will be equivalent to what our students see in the hospitals.”

Zane State has partnered with Mid-East Career and Technology Centers to help provide a pathway for students there to pursue associate’s or bachelor’s degrees at Zane State.