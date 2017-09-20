Zanesville Fire Department presents check from ‘Fill the Boot’

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Today the Zanesville Fire Department took a quick break from saving lives to present a check to an organization it tirelessly worked to support.

Zanesville Firefighters joined other fire departments across the country for a fundraiser called “Fill the Boot” raising money for kids with muscular dystrophy. For two days, the firefighters stood outside of Wal-Mart filling boots with money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Columbus. Carl Allen, the Fundraising Coordinator for MDA Columbus, drove to Zanesville today to accept the check for the money the firefighters raised.

“So we are here because our Zanesville Fire Department helped us raise more than eight thousand dollars with Fill the Boot. Fill the boot is a program that MDA does nationwide.”

This year the firefighters lit the fire to go above and beyond raising almost two thousand dollars more than last year. Firefighter Chad Brock heads the fundraiser for Z-F-D and credits the increase in funds to the community for its commitment as well as more volunteers stepping up to the plate.

“We had a few more volunteers this year which really helped. We were able to stage them in a couple of different entrances there at Wal-Mart. I think that helped. And just the generosity of the community. We did 61 hundred dollars last year and this year we was able to do 8,560 dollars and 39 cents.”

Brock presented the check to Cameron, the Zanesville representative for MDA, and Allen. The money will go to programs and research for muscular dystrophy including MDA’s annual summer camp. If you would like to get involved or to donate, visit MDA Columbus on Facebook.