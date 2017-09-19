Zanesville Kiwanis Club gears up for annual peanut sale

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Kiwanis Club is gearing up for its annual peanut sale in a couple of weeks.

Each year the Zanesville club sales peanuts to raise money for many service projects they do throughout the year. Club President Bridget Tetak says the projects work to benefit children in the community that are less fortunate and in need of additional support.

“The biggest event that it helps to support would be our annual Christmas party where we actually buy for 65 children in the community.”

Members of the Kiwanis Club — along with members of the local high school key clubs — stand outside handing out the packets of peanuts in exchange for a donation of any size. The peanut sale is when the club raises most of its money to support the Christmas party and other projects.

“Typically in the past this event has raised about 16 to 17 thousand dollars for our club. So that’s always the goal, to stay around that number just because of the things that we’re looking to do in the community such as the Christmas party.”

This week the club is sending out letters to local corporations to seek donations and support. They also invite other service groups to get involved with the fun. Kiwanis is an international service club focused on helping children. The peanut sale will take place October 6th and 7th at local grocery stores.