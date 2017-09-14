Zanesville Museum of Art celebrating National Arts & Education Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A national celebration is inspiring America to embrace the arts.

The Zanesville Museum of Art is celebrating the National Arts and Education Week in conjunction with Americans for Art. The week-long event highlights the importance of art in the community and the museum is excited to offer a wide variety of activities.

“We are really excited to participate in this nationwide program that really talks about the transformative power of arts education in our community. We are really fortunate here at the museum to have so many wonderful arts education programs to offer adults and children of all ages.” said Executive Director Laine Snyder.

Several programs are planned as part of the week-long celebration including a partnership with weasel boy brewing company.

“Next week Tuesday night beginning at 6pm in partnership with Weasel Boy Brewing Company we have Art on Tap which is a free public program we recommend 21 or older but its free and open to the public and we do a wonderful activity. The instructor is a local artist as well Zanesville artist Carrie Butterfly Turner. ”

For a list of all upcoming programs and pricing visit the Zanesville Museum of Arts website at www.zanesvilleart.org