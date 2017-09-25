Zanesville Woman Sentenced in Fire Department Theft

A Zanesville woman accused of theft from the Falls Township Fire Department appeared in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court Monday for her sentencing. The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office says 52-year-old Kristie Howard plead guilty to one count of theft, 8 counts of forgery and one count of telecommunications fraud on August 28th. Judge Mark Fleegle sentenced Howard to 6 years in prison and she was ordered to make restitution in the amount of $578,974. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz says Howard was in charge of billing and records at the fire department. The investigation began in March of 2016.