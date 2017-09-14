ZFD defeats ZPD in United Way Tug of War

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Firefighters fought the law Thursday evening and this time the law lost.

The Zanesville Fire Department faced off against the Zanesville Police Department in the highly anticipated United Way Tug of War and won with a clean sweep of two wins in a best of three. Fire Chief, Eric Waltemire explained while he was proud of his teams victory the real winner never competed.

“A lot of pride. It mainly means to me that we helped the community and you know that’s why we are here. We are called to do and this and it’s just another way to serve the community so you know the trophy is good for the bragging rights but the bottom line is that United Way is the winner and the community is the winner. “

Both teams combined, raised over 1,500 dollars for United Way of Muskingum Perry and Morgan counties

“It has been a great partnership and we are so appreciative of both the Zanesville fire department and Zanesville police department for partnering with us these past months and of course today to kick off our campaign because of their partnership we have really been able to shine a spotlight in a light-hearted manner on some really serious issues and the goals that we have for the community and the outcomes we are producing as a result. ” said Executive Director Meg Deedrick.

Next year the firefighters may have a new opponent as Sheriff Matt Lutz challenged them to a tug of war with the Muskingum County Sheriffs Office.