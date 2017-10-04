2017 Postseason Baseball Glance

|All Times EDT
|WILD CARD
Tuesday, Oct. 3: New York 8, Minnesota 4
Wednesday, Oct. 4: Colorado (Gray 10-4) at Arizona (Greinke 17-7), 8:08 p.m. (TBS)
|DIVISION SERIES
|(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
|American League
|Boston vs. Houston
Thursday, Oct. 5: Boston (Sale 17-8) at Houston (Verlander 15-8), 4:08 p.m. (MLB)
Friday, Oct. 6: Boston (Pomeranz 17-6) at Houston (Keuchel 14-5), 2:05 p.m. (FS1)
Sunday, Oct. 8: Houston (Peacock 13-2) at Boston (Porcello 11-17), 2:38 p.m. (FS1)
x-Monday, Oct. 9: Houston at Boston, TBA (FS1)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 11: Boston at Houston, TBA (FS1)
|New York vs. Cleveland
Thursday, Oct. 5: New York (Gray 4-7) at Cleveland (Bauer 17-9), 7:38 p.m. (MLB)
Friday, Oct. 6: New York (Sabathia 14-5) at Cleveland (Kluber 18-4), 5:08 p.m. (MLB)
Sunday, Oct. 8: Cleveland (Carrasco (18-6) at New York, 7:38 p.m. (FS1)
x-Monday, Oct. 9: Cleveland (Tomlin 10-9) at New York, TBA (FS1)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 11: New York at Cleveland (Kluber), TBA (FS1)
|National League
|Chicago vs. Washington
Friday, Oct. 6: Chicago Hendricks (7-5) at Washington, 7:31 p.m. (TBS)
Saturday, Oct. 7: Chicago Lester (13-8) at Washington, 5:38 p.m. (TBS)
Monday, Oct. 9: Washington at Chicago (Quintana 11-11), TBA (TBS)
x-Tuesday, Oct. 10: Washington at Chicago, TBA (TBS)
x-Thursday, Oct. 12: Chicago at Washington, TBA (TBS)
|Colorado-Arizona winner vs. Los Angeles
Friday, Oct. 6: Colorado-Arizona winner at Los Angeles (Kershaw (18-4), 10:31 p.m. (TBS)
Saturday, Oct. 7: Colorado-Arizona winner at Los Angeles (Hill 12-8), 9:08 p.m. (TBS)
Monday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles at Colorado-Arizona winner, TBA (TBS)
x-Tuesday, Oct. 10: Los Angeles at Colorado-Arizona winner, TBA (TBS)
x-Thursday, Oct. 12: Colorado-Arizona winner at Los Angeles, TBA (TBS)
|LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|American League
Game 1: Friday, Oct. 13 (Fox or FS1)
Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 14 (Fox or FS1)
Game 3: Monday, Oct. 16 (Fox or FS1)
Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 17 (Fox or FS1)
Game 5: x-Wednesday, Oct. 18 (Fox or FS1)
Game 6: x-Friday, Oct. 20 (Fox or FS1)
Game 7: x-Saturday, Oct. 21 (Fox or FS1)
|National League
Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 14 (TBS)
Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 15 (TBS)
Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 17 (TBS)
Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 18 (TBS)
Game 5: x-Thursday, Oct. 19 (TBS)
Game 6: x-Saturday, Oct. 21 (TBS)
Game 7: x-Sunday, Oct. 22 (TBS)
|WORLD SERIES
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|All Games Televised by Fox
Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 24
Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 25
Game 3: Friday, Oct. 27
Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 28
Game 5: x-Sunday, Oct. 29
Game 6: x-Tuesday, Oct. 31
Game 7: x-Wednesday, Nov. 1