American Cancer Society gears up for breast cancer walk

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and local American Cancer Society is gearing up for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk.

Each year thousands of women are diagnosed with breast cancer. The walk held at OUZ Zane State College helps raise awareness for breast cancer and celebrates the lives of survivors.

Organizers of the walk hope to see a large turnout this year. They are encouraging anyone interested in participating to register online ahead of the walk. Amanda Hickerson, Community Development Manager, says they also want to invite all survivors to come out and join the walk.

“We need people to come out and support us that day. We need more survivors to come out. We have awesome little goody bags for them. We need people to come out and walk. Just pink it out and represent in your community.”

This year, anyone who donates $25 or more will get a pink cape to wear showing that you are helping the fight against breast cancer.