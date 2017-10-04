Art COZ honors Larry Zink as Artist of the Month

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A lifetime artist new to the Colony of Zanesville is being honored as October’s Artist of the Month.

Larry Zink is an Akron native and Kent State University graduate who specializes in oil paintings. Zink moved to Zanesville a year ago and now feels fortunate to be a member of a community rich in art.

“I think it’s really great because it crosses all age groups. It involves people who are young people who are being professional and then it involves older people who are doing it for therapeutic reasons or just for pure artistic reasons. ”

Zink said his love and inspiration for art comes from his childhood

“We had a clan of clay on the kitchen table and all of us would work with the clay and make dinosaurs back in the early 50s and so it kind of evolved out of the fact that it was kind of magical that you could produce an image and then I was doing the magic marker t-shirt for all my buddies. ”

You can visit Zink and his art as part of the first Friday art walk this Friday, October 6th from 5 to 8 p-m at 6-27 main street by the ZAAP Art Gallery.