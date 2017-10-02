Banged-up Chiefs offensive line loses Duvernay-Tardiff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The banged-up Kansas City Chiefs offensive line lost right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to a left knee injury on their second offensive play Monday night against Washington.

Duvernay-Tardif, who signed a five-year, $41.25 million contract extension earlier this year, was blocking for Kareem Hunt when his knee got rolled over at an awkward angle. He remained on the field for a few minutes before the training staff helped him to the sideline.

The Chiefs were already playing without center Mitch Morse, who missed his second straight game with a foot sprain, and backup guard Parker Ehinger, who had surgery for a torn ACL last year.

Left tackle Eric Fisher missed practice with back spasms this week but started the game.

