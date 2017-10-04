The Barn and Jocko’s Tavern hosting Rocktober Breakout Bash

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Area businesses are coming together to raise awareness on mental illness.

The Barn and Jocko’s Tavern are hosting the Rocktober Breakout Bash to help break some of the stigmas on mental illnesses. The event will start Saturday, October 7th from noon to 7 pm at the Barn and conclude at Jocko’s Tavern form 7 pm to 1 am. Admission is free but donations are accepted with all proceeds going to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Money that Executive Director, Paul Quinn, said will help area families.

“NAMI does a lot of education work with family member of a mentally ill loved one and we try to help them cope and assist their loved ones recovery.”

The event will feature new and upcoming bands who have donated their time to play genres ranging from rock to country and even metal.

“The bands are coming from several different areas Columbus, Mansfield, Dresden, Frazeysburg, so on and so forth. A lot of these bands have had experiences either with close friends loved ones or even themselves with mental illness. I’ve even performed with other charity shows with some of them and they love helping people as do I.” said Event Organizer and Band Member, Anthony Hannan.

The Barn will also hold a raffle for two tickets donated by Michael Fuller to the Ohio State Illinois game with proceeds going to NAMI.