ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Emergency crews respond to reports of a body found at Chap’s Run Park off of Luck Avenue. Witnesses say crews responded to the park around 3:30 this afternoon after receiving reports of a body found in the creek underneath the bridge. Andrew Baker lives in the area and says he saw the body.

“I noticed a victim that was laying halfway in the water, which had no clothes from the waist down and a white t-shirt on. And they were just laying there. The cops were there looking around.”

Baker say kids often play in the creek and it may have been children who discovered the body. Now neighbors are concerned about the safety of the kids

“It’s crazy to think that this happened in basically my backyard. It’s scary actually. Especially for all of the children I have in my neighborhood. I really don’t want anything tragic to happen to them. ”

At this time further details could not be released as the investigation remains ongoing. We will keep you updated as we learn more information.