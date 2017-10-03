Car hits a school bus

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A car crashed into a Zanesville School bus.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Main and Fifth street. Zanesville Police Department Captain Douglas Merry said witnesses saw the maroon car run the red light.

“Caught the left side where the damage is on her car,” said Captain Merry. “She went east through the intersection, spun around where the black marks are and straightened back out and went straight under the bus. ”

No one was seriously hurt, and there were no kids on the school bus. Both roads and the intersection are now open.