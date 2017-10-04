Cavs coach Lue says friends shot in at Las Vegas tragedy

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said he is friends with people shot during the massacre in Las Vegas.

Lue, who has lived in Las Vegas over the past nine summers, said he knows “a lot of people” who were affected by the mass killing. A gunman opened fire on a crowd of 20,000 people attending a concert. Stephen Paddock killed 59 and injured over 500 in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Lue said he knows people who work at the Mandala Bay hotel and called the tragedy “a tough thing to go through.”

Lue discussed his ties to those injured on Wednesday night before the Cavs hosted the Atlanta Hawks in their exhibition opener.

“I feel sorry for all the loved ones of each one that lost someone or been badly hurt,” Lue said. “It’s just not a good thing. I’ve been touched by a few people who’d gotten injured, who’d gotten shot. Just a tough position to be in.”