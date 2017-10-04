Ceramics exhibit opens at Zanesville Art Museum

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A new exhibit is opening at Zanesville Museum of Arts and it’s a rich part of Zanesville’s history.

Zanesville is known for leading the way in the world of pottery and ceramics and the tradition is still strong today. The Zanesville Museum of Arts is premiering a new exhibit called, Contemporary Ceramics featuring the work of artist Justin Teilhet. Executive Director at the Museum, Laine Snyder, says ceramics is a rich part of Zaneville’s heritage.

“So Zanesville, Ohio has always been known as the pottery capital of the world. In the turn of the 19th and 20th century we had so many manufacturers here in Zanesville who made very traditional, what we consider now, traditional American art pottery or Zanesville art pottery. So keeping with that tradition this museum collects a lot of Zanesville pottery.”

The Zanesville Museum is just one of the many stops on the “Ceramic Trail” which has other stops throughout Southeast Ohio. In addition to the exhibit, the Museum will host the Zanesville Prize for Contemporary Ceramics 2017 winners in an exhibit in November. This is part of the Museum’s efforts to promote contemporary ceramics in the area.

“It’s very exciting for us to have Contemporary Ceramics here,” says Snyder. “Whenever we have the opportunity we love to feature it because it is our heritage. Something that we’re really proud of and it’s something that the Zanesville Museum of Arts really wants to develop and nurture.”

The exhibit opens tomorrow evening and will have complimentary music, drinks, and light bites. Teilhet will also be in attendance and will give a Gallery Talk to discuss his pieces.The exhibit will remain open until January 2018.