Council OKs jail advisory commission after inmate death

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio county council has unanimously approved the creation of a commission to suggest improvements to the county jail a month after an inmate died following a fight with sheriff’s deputies.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2kilfk3 ) the Summit County Council passed a measure Monday creating a 10-member advisory commission on jail operations. Members will include the president of the local NAACP chapter and representatives from the sheriff’s office and the county prosecutor’s office.

Council member David Hamilton says the proposal grew out of long-standing concerns about issues at the jail but gained immediacy after the Sept. 2 death of inmate Anthony Jones.

Jones suffered sudden cardiac arrest after an altercation with deputies.

An investigation of Jones’ death is being conducted by the sheriff’s office in neighboring Stark County.

