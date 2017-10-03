Dodgers mull roster while waiting to learn NLDS opponent

The Dodgers’ work in getting to the postseason is done. They racked up their fifth consecutive NL West title and were baseball’s best team with 104 victories. Now, they must wait to find out their opponent.

Whoever it is — either Arizona or Colorado — both had winning records against the Dodgers this season. Those teams will play Wednesday night in the NL wild card game in Phoenix, with the Dodgers watching closely.

Manager Dave Roberts says his team is “a very confident group” heading into Friday’s playoff opener.

Still, Los Angeles hasn’t appeared in the World Series since 1988, also the last time the franchise won the title.

Roberts says his team has done everything possible to put itself in position to win it all and “now it’s up to us to finish it.”

