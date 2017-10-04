ESPN acquires United States television rights for Formula 1

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Formula One will return to its original United States television partner with a move next season to ESPN.

The first F1 race aired in the U.S. was on ABC in 1962 when highlights of the Monaco Grand Prix aired on ABC’s “Wide World of Sports” one week after the race.

All 21 events will be televised next year on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2 as the new deal calls for more than 125 hours of F1 programming. Monaco will air live on May 27 on ESPN and re-air later in the day on ABC after the Indianapolis 500. The United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, and the Mexican Grand Prix will be live on ABC.

NBC Sports Group had the F1 rights since 2013.

