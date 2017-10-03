Fire prevention tips for the winter

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Zanesville Fire Department Chief Eric Waltemire talked to Zanesville Rotary about how to prevent fires during the winter months.

The temperatures have been dropping into the 40’s at night, and that’s a cold reminder that winter is not far away. Chief Waltemire gave tips on what to do if your’re using a space heater to warm your house.

“Anytime you’re using a space heater, make sure it’s plugged directly into an outlet,” said Chief Waltemire. “An outlet that is heavy enough to carry that load. They do draw a lot of wattage. Make sure it’s yellow listed and make sure it has tip-over protection. ”

Chief Waltemire said the most important thing is to make sure there is at least 30 inches all around the space heater clear of any combustibles. He said 56 percent of home heating fires are due to things to close to heaters.

“Space heaters are responsible for 40 percent of home heat fires, but they are responsible for 84 percent of the deaths,” said Chief Waltemire.

Nationwide there are more fires in the winter due to improper use of alternate heating methods.