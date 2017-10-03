Former Ohio Congressman promoting ‘Issue 2’

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A former United States Representative from Ohio is traveling the U.S. to promote voting yes on ‘Issue 2.’

Issue two would require that state and state agencies, such as Medicaid, would pay the same or lower prices that the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs pays on prescription drugs. Former Congressman Dennis Kucinich said passing ‘Issue 2’ will allow the state of Ohio to negotiate drug prices.

“The same way the VA negotiates with the drug companies,” said Kucinich. “It will save Ohioans at least 400 million dollars a year in taxes.”

‘Issue 2’ oppositions said the proposal wouldn’t lower prescription cost for Ohioians who have private insurance. Kucinich states wholesale competition is driving down the profits of the drug companies. He said drug companies are now trying to make their profits back by going through the government.

“A few years ago Washington bailed out the banks, gave the banks 100’s of billions and trillions of dollars through the FED. Why should we bail out the failing profits of the drug companies?”

Kucinich said, after the vote, Ohio could be the first state to have negotiation power, with the drug companies, to create lower drug cost. People can vote on ‘Issue 2’ on November 7th.