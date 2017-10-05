Friday Preview: Sheridan in must win situation against Tri-Valley

THORNVILLE, Ohio – At Sheridan making the post season is an expectation. And that won’t happen for the Generals this year if they don’t beat rival Tri-Valley this Friday at home.

The Generals are 3-3 on the year, but their three losses have come to opponents who have a combined record of 15-3. Those three losses have all been close games, each of them decided by four points or less.

That makes Friday’s Tri-Valley game a must win for head coach Paul Culver III’s team.

“It’s hard because we’re a D3 team. I think if we were a D4 it would be well within the realm of possibility. But now no questions asked. This is it. All or nothing. Our playoff game starts this week,” said Culver III.

The Scotties are 5-1 and are the only team in the Muskingum Valley League without a conference loss. However, they remember what happened last season when Sheridan came up to Dresden and beat TV 42-24 to end Tri-Valley’s 47-game MVL winning streak.

Scottie head coach Justin Buttermore knows that the Generals are always pumped up for the Tri-Valley game, and this year they’ll be even more excited given the fact that they need to win to have a chance to make the post season.

“This is the Super Bowl for them. They are 3-3. But with beating us they have a chance to get back in the playoffs and turn their season around. They very easily could be 6-0. We understand that they are a really good team and we’re going to get their best effort on Friday night,” said Buttermore.

Friday’s Tri-Valley-Sheridan game is our Z92 radio game of the week. You can hear live play-by-play on Z92 Radio at 7 p.m. Pre game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

Other Key Friday Night Games:

-Ancient rivals go head-to-head at Village Park Stadium when New Lexington takes on Crooksville. It’s one of the oldest rivalries in the area. They first met on the football field in 1921. The 3-3 Ceramics are looking to win their third in a row. The 2-4 Panthers are looking to win their fourth straight in the series.

-After starting the season 4-0 Rosecrans has now dropped consecutive home games. The Bishops will try to get back in the win column when they travel to Millersport for a Mid-State League game.

